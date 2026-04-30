Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Will O'Neil's avatar
Will O'Neil
14h

What a great explanation! I know a fair amount about refining and this really nails the fundamentals.

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The Innovation Attorney's avatar
The Innovation Attorney
5h

Excellent analysis!

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