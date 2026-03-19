Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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David C's avatar
David C
14h

A question I have: What is the depreciation going to be on these data centers? The infrastructure will likely continue to be useful in some way, but presumably the silicon will be worthless in a couple of years?

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1 reply by Brian Potter
SVF's avatar
SVF
13h

A metric I like to think about is how far back you need to go before a common piece of consumer hardware today has as much computational power as a supercomputer/datacenter back then.

E.g. for something like an RTX 5090, I believe you only need to go back in time about 20 years before your lone GPU exceeds the computational power of the world's most powerful supercomputer cluster.

For a modern iPhone 17 Pro, it's something like 25-30 years. A bit more but not THAT much longer. It's kind of wild to think that 30 years ago, to get a similar level of compute, you'd need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, burn many megawatts of power (nevermind cooling overhead!), and occupy a rather large datacenter. Today it just fits in your pocket.

And it's still slow sometimes :D

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