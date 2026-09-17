Construction Physics

Construction Physics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
12h

Amazing, what Musk has done with SpaceX is astounding. Thanks for the great article!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Russell G. Johnston's avatar
Russell G. Johnston
12h

The fact that version 3 of the Raptor has a 1 on it makes it crystal clear that the thing is beyond my comprehension.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture