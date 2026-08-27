Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Sam Penrose's avatar
Sam Penrose
3d

A public service. Thank you.

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Wheelygood's avatar
Wheelygood
4d

Thanks. Interesting article. I assume the water that gets pumped in is supersaturated with salt to minimise wear? I wonder if the draw down limit is, in part, a publicly available limit and the rest is earmarked for military, security and emergency services. The vagueness of the limit smells like operational security.

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