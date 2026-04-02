Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
3dEdited

I agree with you wholeheartedly that “the literature on technology is somewhat uneven….if you’re trying to understand the nature of technological progress more generally, the range of good options narrows significantly.”

I think that this is exactly the gap (or one of them actually) that Progress Studies need to fill. Unfortunately, other than you, I have not seen many working on that problem.

Writing yet another case study about a specific technology, organization, or nation is not gong to add much to our knowledge. When the sample size is one, it is hard to identify causality.

What we need is to integrate the hundreds of case studies that already exist into a parsimonious, historically accurate and useful theory that can be applied into the real world today. I have been frustrated with how few Progress Studies writers have even attempted to so (you excluded).

I also agree that Brian Arthur’s Nature of Technology is by far the best theory of technology developed so far. I have a brief summary of that book here:

https://techratchet.com/2020/01/10/book-review-the-nature-of-technology-by-w-brian-arthur/

For those who are interested in a broader view of technological innovation, they might check my series on the topic:

https://frompovertytoprogress.substack.com/p/technological-innovation-the-series

I also have an article on competing theories of Technological Innovation and Diffusion in my larger series on the Pre-History of Progress Studies:

https://frompovertytoprogress.substack.com/p/theories-of-technological-innovation

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Michael Frank Martin's avatar
Michael Frank Martin
3d

One thing I like less about Arthur's approach to the problem is how he focuses on the technology itself rather than on the humans who invent the technology. I understand the convenience of that, but I feel the technology will always be downstream of the process of invention — an artifact of progress.

That being said, I believe that finding ledges in the landscape that allow for new abstraction layers in a search through its combinatorial complexity is part of the process of invention and innovation, and the human evidence for that is plentiful.

https://www.symmetrybroken.com/invention-as-exploration/

The biggest open question in technology right now is whether machines will be able to replicate the process that humans have followed for doing this kind of work. There's money at stake, which means motivated reasoning and magical thinking are working hand in hand to obfuscate the problems that remain.

One of the core problem that remains is that we don't yet have an architecture that allows for reliable causal inferencing. The transformers are great at recognizing causal connections that have already been established. They're not currently capable of independent causal reasoning. In reflecting upon how we humans choose what parts of the sparse, high-dimensional landscape to explore, I believe that causal reasoning has been necessary.

The machines cannot tell us where our attention *should* be.

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