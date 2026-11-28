Walchensee by Lovis Corinth, via WikiArt .

Welcome to the reading list, a weekly roundup of news and links related to buildings, infrastructure and industrial technology. This week we look at prefab startup Boxabl’s struggles, Asian electricity demand, SpaceX’s “Starmind” satellite constellation, Anthropic’s internal compute use, and more. Roughly 2/3rds of the reading list is paywalled, so for full access become a paid subscriber.

Housekeeping items this week:

Housing and Cities

An argument that one reason we stopped building “beautiful” architecture is because of higher maintenance costs. “A long time ago, I was on the steering committee of my university’s initiative to add signage to our at-the-time almost entirely unlabelled campus. We worked with a competent regional urban design studio which came to us with many beautiful, elaborate, mathematically-inspired designs for wayfinding and building signage. We would excitedly socialize them to the internal team, then get repeatedly bitch slapped by the plant ops representative…We all loved the campus, and we wanted our addition to it to be beautiful. But our aspiration towards beauty was no match for the crushing, brutal logic of plant ops’s annual personnel budget.” [jenn.site]

A neat dashboard showing the largest landowners in counties across America. The largest landowner is, apparently, timber company Weyerhaeuser. [Who Really Owns America]

A cool, Sim City-style explorable isometric map of San Francisco. [Small SF]

Another potential entry for the prefab housing graveyard: foldable housing startup Boxabl. “These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern. Substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern exists. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $35.9 million and operating cash outflow of $24.9 million. At September 30, 2026, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $811.3 million, compared to $776.0 million at December 31, 2025. Absent additional action, the Company will require additional liquidity to continue operations over the next 12 months.” [SEC] Stock is down roughly 90% since the company went public earlier this year. [Yahoo]

Manufacturing

TSMC is considering building a $22.6 billion semiconductor fab in Texas. [Tom’s Hardware] And claims that the Pentagon is considering loaning factory automation startup Hadrian $15 billion to build a dozen defense factories. [ProPublica]

The US army detonated 68 drums of the explosive lead azide, weighing roughly 5 tons, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. [ENR] And because we’re in a Golden Age of dashboards, someone built an online tracker estimating the dispersal of the resulting dust cloud. [Iowa Lead Tracker]

Nvidia and AMD got approval to sell 879,000 AI chips to China, less than their request of 3.4 million but still a lot. [House Foreign Affairs Committee] And Nvidia has apparently stopped allowing GPU shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. “The move comes as the U.S. closed the loophole that let Chinese AI companies rent compute from data centers outside China equipped with advanced AI chips sourced from American semiconductor manufacturers like Nvidia.” [Tom’s Hardware]