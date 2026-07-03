Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
20h

Excellent, thank you. That's disturbing that the cartels, in addition to their already noxious activities, may be at least partly responsible.

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Russell Smith's avatar
Russell Smith
20h

This was surprisingly riveting. Thanks Brian!

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