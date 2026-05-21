Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Deron Daugherty's avatar
Deron Daugherty
20h

There’s one other point worth mentioning on corporate BTR projects. Arizona law requires developers that are going to be selling their properties via mortgages to demonstrate a 100 year supply of water available to the residents. Wholly owned BTR developments don’t fall under this regulation, so they can still build.

Not that this will cause any problems in a desert.

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1 reply by Brian Potter
CountryRoads's avatar
CountryRoads
21h

This is an extremely interesting and informative essay on a complex topic. Thanks so much for writing it.

Many years ago my wife and I had a home which we rented out. The renters wanted to buy the house but couldn’t immediately afford the down payment. We crafted an agreement where a percentage of each month’s rent was put aside towards and put toward an eventual down payment at a pre-agreed sales price. There were limitations around how many years the renters had to exercise their buy option and the “escrowed” money was non-refundable.

I don’t understand why BTR homes can’t carry similar options. Real estate has traditionally been — certainly for those who stay in their home — a very solid investment. And while the equity market probably has better long term rewards, people don’t have extra cash to invest in the stock market while they do have money to put a roof over their heads.

Skeptics will say the BTR industry will stop building if they have to insert rent-to-own provisions in their lease agreements. I don’t have nearly enough data to run the numbers but I suspect there’s still a healthy profit to be made as I doubt even 10% of renters would stay say, 7 years, and then exercise their option. And BTR owners would still make a strong return on investment.

There was a time when business meant more than scraping every last nickel off the table. Those days are long gone. And given the increasing importance of BTR, particularly in the south, I don’t have any problem with inserting common-sense rent-to-own provisions that might reduce profits very, very slightly to serve the interests of all Americans.

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