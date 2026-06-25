Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2dEdited

This touches on a category of costs few folks are aware of. I and my friends in the business call it the Building Code Industrial Complex. Folks have no idea of the existence of the multiple code promulgating entities and how deeply embedded they are in any attempt to build anything.

At base, all building codes distill down to safety. Arguing against the complex then sets one in the position of "arguing against safety", placing the individual looking for better solutions in an apparently morally compromised position...which it usually isn't as described in your article...but it looks that way. So often, there are not significant safety improvements with the added regulatory controls, but too bad. Careers are built on this stuff, and any attempts at whittling back the regulations is met with a wall of refusals by the code promulgating entities.

Think single stair multiple family buildings. They're safe and they're fine, but try arguing that to the local IRC building code enforcement officers.

And, as Jim described, the folks promulgating these codes are never going to backtrack even when balanced against new/modern building practices, fire suppression systems, or other improvements to building methods that remediate the original concerns.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
2d

The traditional problem with updating codes is that they were originally "written in blood" - something bad happens, people say "we're never going to have that happen again", and it's super hard to change it. Every person who is involved in the decision making is thinking "will I be up in front of Congress, a review board, a court trial, having to explain why I let this disaster occur". Ultimately, it changes, but only after ALL the people originally involved have left the organization through retirement, etc.

This is the same challenge NASA faces - while "failure is not an option" is just a line from a movie - that mindset is pervasive throughout the organization.

This is especially true when it is difficult, if not impossible, to have meaningful statistics - which is almost always the case for rare events. It's not susceptible to "engineering analysis" and factors of safety kind of things like you can do with structures or electrical systems.

Someone will always raise some "outlier" scenario - what if the subway car is full of gurneys with disaster victims, and they can't roll them along the track quickly enough to get to a refuge that's 2000 ft away? Nobody wants to be "on record" saying "yeah, that's unlikely, and maybe they are just unlucky"

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