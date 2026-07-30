Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Nishi's avatar
Nishi
4d

To elaborate on why it’s still stuck at TRL 4/9: the barrier is manufacturing, not science. There are several types of solid electrolyte — the component that defines an all-solid-state battery — and each is a different trade-off between performance and cost.

The leading candidate, the sulfide type, has the highest conductivity, and Japan’s decades-deep players (Toyota, Idemitsu) are built around it. But it reacts with trace moisture to release H₂S, so it needs extremely strict dry-room control — a serious manufacturing-cost barrier, not a physics one.

The halide type is the development to watch. In July, Sumitomo Chemical announced it will mass-produce a halide electrolyte that — it says — matches sulfide conductivity while running on existing lithium-ion production lines. That prioritizes manufacturability over the spec sheet.

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Alan Cooper's avatar
Alan Cooper
4d

One issue I had hoped you might address is how the ions migrate through a solid electrolyte (as opposed to the liquid case where mobility of dissolved material is not a problem).

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