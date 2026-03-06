Construction Physics

Jon Fernandez
1d

It's been a good series exploring construction costs. It would be helpful for me if you addressed directly the somewhat mundane and worker oriented problem that concerns me: in my "world" the more or less hand and jobsite tools I use to do construction have vastly improved my efficiency: I have laser levels, cordless long lasting powerful tools, press-connect copper, flexible lines, pre-hung doors, etc. An enormous number of 'things' that make my work speedier. How have all these advances not resulted in much more sq. ft. production per worker hour? My 'feelings' tell me that in my area the bureaucracy captures all the possible savings: high fees, more inspections, more labor requirements, supervisions, etc. I have land I would happily build on but the simple act of connecting a home to the sewer system is over $20,000. Having the county bring the water line 50' down the street: $100,000. Having the electric company upgrade their side of the power grid: $50,000. In my area, there is no possible way to capture this investment through rent. I could build a home efficiently with my team of a few people cheaply and quickly, and yet it would take years and $100,000s of dollars in fees and increased property taxes to do so.

So: if you felt the interest in dividing construction costs between: materials, the on the ground labor, the supervision, the fees etc. - that would give me real direction. If the labor at the site has not become vastly improved from 1970 to 2025, then something is wildly wrong: our site tools are so much better, that portion of construction should have had costs lowered dramatically.

Tom
1d

It may be that we are searching for a breakthrough that just doesn’t exist. Given government constraints, maybe construction costs are already minimized. Rather than having government push for a breakthrough, maybe government should just get out of the way. Rational, simple and uniform building codes and zoning regulations might be a good place to start.

