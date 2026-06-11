Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Michael Frank Martin's avatar
Michael Frank Martin
15h

The simulation of parallel information acquisition maps perfectly onto the mathematics of transformer attention. An Iranian mathematical biologist, Shahshahani, demonstrated in 1979 that evolutionary models are actually gradient flows optimizing the Fisher information metric.

I explored this isomorphism in a short essay here https://www.symmetrybroken.com/asymmetric-evolution/. There is a connection between these mathematics and the mathematics of transformers too.

In this framework, asexual "clonal interference" is a triviality failure mode, which means the system’s unique attractor collapsing into a single uniform state. Sexual reproduction avoids this by maintaining metastable multi-cluster states, preserving the structural divergence necessary to accumulate "bits" of certainty without collapsing the search space.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
16h

Kind of ironic that these insights rely, evidently, on extremely large collections of NAND gates wired in complex, modular ways (otherwise known as computers).

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