Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Tom's avatar
Tom
1dEdited

For another take on the death of coal, see:

https://robertbryce.substack.com/p/coal-roars-back?r=ewwfu&utm_medium=ios

It might be worth mentioning that coal does have some advantages. On site storage is a big one. Coal is abundant and found all over the world making it much less dependent on geopolitics.

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Isaac Kellogg's avatar
Isaac Kellogg
1d

For those of you panicking about a sudden dump of mercury into the air, the MATS standards were not done away with entirely, they were just dialed back to the 2012 standards.

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