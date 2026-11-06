Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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CatCube's avatar
CatCube
16h

One thing that frustrates me a bit in your accounting: it appears to only consider “costs” incurred during construction. That’s fine for a discussion of increased construction costs, but you seem to maintain it when then comparing to benefits over the life of the building, and I don’t think that’s appropriate. Some of these systems will have maintenance and operational costs.

As an example, for sprinklers, they’re another plumbing system, and a huge threat to buildings is water damage. How much cost is incurred by either leaks or spurious activations? I’ve only lived in one place that had them (a new-build apartment) and I could easily see somebody banging a head and causing a lot of flood damage. Not to mention it’s basically doubling the plumbing to be replaced when the current system reaches end of life.

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The Sixth Elevation's avatar
The Sixth Elevation
11h

The number that stayed with me is the two-staircase rule consituting 6–13% of a building's cost, for a safety benefit studies keep struggling to find. What fascinates me is that this is never only a cost question. That second stair quietly decides what kinds of apartment buildings are even possible: no single-stair buildings means none of the small, light-filled, family-sized apartment blocks gathered around a courtyard that so much of Europe builds as a matter of course.

Building codes are the invisible co-authors of every home. They decide minimum room sizes, stair widths, how much light reaches a kitchen quite long before an architect draws a single line. We count, very precisely, what they add to the price. I wish we also counted what they add or take away from how a place actually feels to live in.

Do you think cost-benefit analysis will ever find a way to price that side of the ledger?

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