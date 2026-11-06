A great deal of effort has gone into understanding the regulatory burden on housing construction, and the extent to which it contributes to high housing prices. Much of this work is, in one form or another, about understanding how regulations restrict the supply of new housing. Harvard’s Ed Glaeser, for instance, one of the most prominent urban economists working today, has studied extensively the degree to which land-use and other regulations drive up housing prices. Likewise, the widespread YIMBY movement is largely focused on changing land-use rules to make housing abundant and affordable.

But land-use restrictions aren’t the only vehicle by which regulation can make housing more expensive; regulation can also affect housing costs by driving up the costs of producing it. While there are a variety of regulations that could potentially do this, the biggest regulatory driver of housing costs is almost certainly building codes. Virtually every jurisdiction in the US has some sort of exhaustive list of requirements that any building erected must meet. Given that construction costs make up the largest fraction of the costs of building new housing in the US, it’s useful to understand the extent to which these costs are affected by building codes.

How building codes work

I’ve previously written about how building codes work in the US, so I’ll just give a brief overview here. At a high level, most building code adoption is handled at the state level, though there are various exceptions. Some sub-state jurisdictions like cities or counties will adopt stricter rules on top of the state’s minimum requirements, or occasionally adopt their own code entirely. Beyond that, it can be a jumble. Some states have no statewide building code for certain building types, and leave it up to local jurisdictions. Manufactured homes are governed by a federal building code. And so on.

On the whole, jurisdictions don’t typically author their own code from scratch; instead, most will start with a model code produced by some private organization. Almost every state in the US, for instance, has adopted some flavor of the International Building Code (IBC), authored by the International Code Council (ICC), whose codes, despite the name, are used almost solely in the US.

Building codes will specify various requirements that a building must meet, often in exhaustive detail. Which sorts of materials you’re allowed to use for which sorts of buildings. The minimum size and dimensions of various rooms. How you must protect a building from fire. How much and what sorts of insulation you need. The list goes on, and on, and on.

Portion of Georgia’s building code, via UpCodes .

Code-authoring organizations typically update these codes on a regular cycle: the International Building Code, for instance, is updated every three years. Jurisdictions will in turn update the version of the code they’re using every so often, though generally less frequently than the model code updates. Georgia, for instance, updates most of its codes every six years.

For housing, the two most important building codes are probably the International Residential Code (IRC), a model code for one- and two-family homes, and the International Building Code, a model code that covers the construction of larger buildings. Virtually every jurisdiction in the US has adopted some version of these two codes. Other important codes are the Uniform Mechanical Code and Uniform Plumbing Code, from the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials; the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC); and the National Electrical Code, from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Before we look at the costs of various code requirements, it’s important to keep in mind the proper counterfactual. The absence of a building code almost certainly wouldn’t mean “you’re allowed to build whatever you want with no restrictions.” Instead, the absence of regulation would mean a lot of de facto regulation in the form of things like insurance or mortgage lender requirements. These sorts of requirements already exist today, in the form of things like Factory Mutual insurance standards and the UK’s Professional Consultant’s Certificate, and would become more and more binding the less restrictive regulations were. Similarly, the legal responsibilities of professions like engineers and architects would also likely require buildings to meet various minimum standards in the absence of other regulations.

The cost effects of building codes

Most studies of building code cost effects look at costs relative to some baseline, typically an earlier version of the code. The most frequent and thorough (though probably somewhat biased) examinations of the cost of code requirements I’m aware of are done by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), a homebuilder trade association that puts an enormous amount of effort into keeping the cost of building new homes as low as possible. Whenever a new version of the International Residential Code is released, the NAHB will issue a report that examines every code change and its likely effect on the cost of building a house. Because different provisions will affect houses in different regions differently — a changed requirement for how much snow a roof must support likely won’t affect a house built in Florida — these reports will look at the effects on several reference houses, each one the same size but built in a different area of the country. The NAHB has been issuing these reports since 2009, so they give us a good look at the last 20 years of code changes for single-family home construction.

The chart below shows an example of some of these analyses for the 2015 IRC. Some of the changes add cost: a requirement for bigger footings in certain cases and a requirement for different sorts of duct seams both added an estimated few hundred dollars to the cost of construction. Other changes reduced cost: the removal of the requirement for pipe insulation on certain pipes reduced construction cost by a few hundred dollars. So the 2015 IRC might actually raise or lower your construction costs compared to the 2012 IRC, depending on the sort of house you are building.

Via NAHB.

The chart below shows the high and low estimates for each climate zone for each version of the IRC analyzed. You can see that there’s a lot of variation, depending on the year and the area the house is built in, and even within a single area there could be a lot of variation between the high and the low estimates. In the most recent version of the IRC, the changes collectively actually reduced construction costs across the board, due to adjustments like reducing the required thickness for vapor barriers (material put in walls, floors, and the like to prevent moisture from seeping into the building).

(It’s worth noting that the 2009 IRC cost estimates include the fire sprinkler requirements that, in practice, have not been widely adopted by jurisdictions thanks to lobbying by the NAHB.)

If you take the average cost increase for the high and low estimates across the different climate areas and adjust each year for inflation, you find that, since 2006, changes to the IRC have added about $40,000 to the price of a new home. Since, per the Census Bureau, the average construction cost of a home the size of a reference home in 2024 was about $440,000, this means that, according to the NAHB, stricter code requirements have driven up home construction costs by about 0.5% per year.

Another analysis of the collective cost of code changes, but for the International Building Code, was done by Michael Eriksen, Deniz Besiktepe, and Claudio Martani in a paper published earlier this year. This paper looks at the cost effects on three-story apartment buildings of each of the 140 revisions made to the International Building Code from 2012 through 2021. In total, 16 provisions were found to raise the costs of three-story apartment buildings, out of 36 total cost-increasing provisions: the other 104 provisions were determined to be cost neutral. The authors found that the cumulative code changes raised costs by 9.9%, or about 0.8% per year.

In both the NAHB analyses and the Eriksen et al. paper, the largest cost increases come from a relatively small number of provisions. Eriksen et al. found that of the roughly $400,000 worth of cost increases between 2012 and 2021, $180,000 came from a single change: a requirement, added to the 2018 IBC, to monitor the project for fire during nonworking hours while it’s under construction. Likewise, of the 89 IRC changes that were found to be cost-increasing by the NAHB between 2009 and 2024, almost 60% of the total cost increase came from just 10 provisions.

In addition to these analyses, the NAHB also does periodic surveys of homebuilders on their perceptions of the cost of various regulations. Included in these surveys is a question asking respondents to estimate the cost of the last 10 years of building code changes, the results of which are shown below. According to these surveys, building code changes are increasing costs by around 1% per year on average, though with significant variation from developer to developer. It’s worth noting that because these are based on perceptions rather than any sort of detailed analysis, the potential for bias in these estimates is strong.

These analyses look at collective code changes, but there have also been several analyses that look at the costs of individual changes to the building code. Probably the most common change analyzed is the cost of adding fire sprinklers to homes or apartments. A 2005 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) study estimated that fire sprinklers would add anywhere from $635 to over $2,000 to the costs of building a home, depending on the type of sprinkler system and the type of home it was installed in. The NFPA similarly looked at the costs of fire sprinklers in single-family homes in studies in 2008 and 2013. Unlike the NIST study, which was based on cost projections, the NFPA studies looked at the costs actually incurred for homes around the country that were built with fire sprinklers. The NFPA studies found an even wider variation, with additional costs ranging from less than $2,000 to more than $20,000 in 2013. Interestingly, the NFPA found that costs were substantially lower in communities with statewide sprinkler requirements compared to states where they weren’t required at the state level, suggesting that state-level requirements can drive down costs, possibly via increasing installer experience or some sort of scale effect.

Sprinkler system costs in 2008 and 2013, via NFPA.

One drawback with these examinations is that they’re all only looking at one side of the ledger: the costs of code requirements. But a code requirement should, ideally, have benefits as well: the costs of fire sprinklers should be somewhat offset by the benefits of reduced fire damage and fewer injuries or deaths. Even an expensive code provision might be worth it if its benefits are much higher, and a provision with a modest cost increase might nevertheless be unjustifiable if it doesn’t bring commensurate benefits.

The benefits of code requirements are also important to note because they often go unaccounted for in analyses of construction costs or construction productivity, even ones that try to adjust for changes in quality. The Census Bureau’s constant-quality price index, which tracks the cost of building single-family homes, adjusts for things like number of bedrooms and bathrooms, exterior wall material, and heating system, but not for any code-required safety changes. By contrast, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ price index for new vehicles does take into account these sorts of legally mandated safety changes. If benefits are generally substantially higher than code costs but going unmeasured, this could partly explain construction’s stagnant productivity growth.

There have been a few cost-benefit analyses of various building code provisions. NIST followed up its 2005 study of sprinkler costs with a 2007 cost-benefit analysis of home fire sprinklers, finding benefit-cost ratios ranging from 2.4 to 6, with most of the benefits coming from averted fire deaths.

Via NIST.

Similarly, a great deal of attention has been paid to the code requirement that multistory apartment buildings have two stairways with a corridor connecting them for egress purposes, and opposition to this provision is largely based on the fact that it adds significant cost but little in the way of benefits. A 2025 study by the Center for Building in North America notes that the second stair can add 6–13% to the cost of a building (due to the additional floor area required), while adding little to nothing in the way of improved safety. The Center for Building in North America has also put out a report on the high costs of building elevators, noting that among the cost drivers is that elevators must be large enough to fit a full-sized stretcher, though the safety benefit of this requirement is questionable.

A 2020 FEMA report performed a cost-benefit analysis of the National Flood Insurance Program requirements, which require houses in flood zones to be built some minimum elevation above the expected flood level to reduce flood damage. It found that benefits often exceeded costs, though it depended on the discount rate and the type of foundation being constructed.

And a 2019 report from the National Institute of Building Sciences looked at the benefit-cost ratios of ICC code requirements for flood, wind, and earthquake resistance and found ratios of 6 to nearly 12 compared to 1990s baselines.

There have also been several examinations of the costs of changes made to the IECC, a code that most US states have adopted and that mandates various energy-saving features like levels of insulation and degree of air sealing. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has done several analyses of the costs and benefits of different iterations of this code. It found benefit-cost ratios ranging from just under 2 to over 10, depending on the year and the assumptions used for things like the discount rate.

The NAHB has also done its own analysis of the costs and benefits of the 2021 IECC, finding (unsurprisingly) a benefit-cost ratio of less than 1. The difference mostly comes from the NAHB’s higher estimates of up-front construction costs than PNNL’s. Another study of the 2021 IECC, done by a consultant for the Institute for Market Transformation, found results somewhat similar to PNNL’s.

Conclusion

While the costs of building code requirements haven’t been as thoroughly studied as other effects of housing regulation, there have been enough analyses to draw some tentative conclusions. Most studies find that modern building code changes add costs at a rate of about 0.5% to 1% per year, though with significant variation depending on the code version. Costs seem to be concentrated in a relatively small number of provisions.

However, many of these analyses only look at the costs of code changes, without considering the benefits. Likewise, many productivity analyses also fail to consider building code-induced quality increases when estimating construction output, and so may systematically underestimate productivity gains. Some code provisions, such as the requirement that multistory apartment buildings have two stairways and a connecting corridor, almost certainly have much higher costs than benefits. But many other requirements, such as energy, wind, and earthquake requirements, likely have benefits that exceed their costs, in some cases substantially. The data here is pretty thin, however, and it’s hard to draw any strong conclusions on the costs and benefits of code requirements generally.

This would be a good project for someone to undertake using AI models — a provision-by-provision cost-benefit analysis of the entire building code.