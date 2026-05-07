Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Ed P's avatar
Ed P
11h

Fascinating!

The steam engine example is a very interesting one and its not speculation whether the ancients developed this technology.

They did. It is thoroughly documented that the aeolipile was invented in ancient Alexandria and crazy enough, it was an entertainment device and not used practically. So the gap there was like 1700 years!

And I’ve read a similar gap in the application of gunpowder to practical use as explosive and propellant, rather than entertainment in fireworks.

I’d wager the connectivity of people and information is the key factor here. And after the printing press, knowledge accumulated much faster. And now with the internet, lightening speed.

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Vee's avatar
Vee
12h

I would expect the safety pin to be fairly labor intensive before factory technology. their primary use (temporary clothing adjustment) would have been less useful when a significant portion of the population had seamstress skills. For a secondary use, such as holding cloth in place to make adjustments, they are less efficient to use than bobby pins, if someone knows what they are doing

This seems a specific example of the trend of things which could have been invented much earlier, not being invented because they weren't useful or economically feasible

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