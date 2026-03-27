Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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mike harper's avatar
mike harper
1d

I met Art Schawlow when we both working on help for families with autistic processes. Mine was high functioning and his was institutionalized because of his violent behavior. A Nobel Prize will not compensate for a damaged child.

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Tanj
1d

A minor nit, but one which keeps ahistorical narratives alive, the MOSFET did not become more important than the junction transistor until the 1980s. It was invented 100 years ago but languished unrecognized, independently re-invented in the 50s, but practical uses were mainly niche, running slowly at high voltage and cost. Even its use in microcomputers in the 1970s was still niche, as either NMOS or PMOS alone had dismal performance. Performance improved with clever circuits, but it did not really break through until CMOS LSI processes were practical, and those grandchildren of the original idea are the ones we see today. Those ideal switches were initially developed at IBM, ironically late to realize their essential importance in products.

In the 1960s referenced in the text MOS was essentially unknown outside labs.

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