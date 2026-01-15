Construction Physics

Scott M Roney
2d

Vacuum tubes have another specific modern use: in amplifiers, where their non-linear behavior at higher temperatures can create everything from a "warm" sound (with added harmonics) to the "distorted" sound associated with electric guitars. Musicians pay extra for vacuum-tube amplifiers. Even technologies that fall out of widespread use can still have artistic uses or even become luxury products.

2 replies
Matthias U
2d

Small correction:

> by changing the current in the metallic grid

Umm, no. The voltage of the grid, relative to the cathode, blocks the electrons (or not).

The small(ish) current from the cathode to the grid the does flow when the tube conducts is secondary.

1 reply by Brian Potter
18 more comments...

