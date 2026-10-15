Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Nishi
3h

One sensor-side asymmetry behind your cost-per-hour numbers: robot vision rides on phone-camera volume, touch doesn't. Sony and TSMC's ¥747bn image-sensor venture in Kumamoto is built for smartphone sensors, with "physical AI" (cars, robotics) listed as an area to explore. Tactile has no volume market like that, and contact sensors wear out. Touch may end up being the expensive hours.

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