Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Maharaja81's avatar
Maharaja81
4d

I've found that, in Illinois at least, GIS-based data sources don't really exist outside Chicago. Or if they do: the data quality is so bad as to be functionally unusable without alot of scrubbing. So this could move the needle for smaller areas that haven't put in the work? We'll see.

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Rob Ripperda's avatar
Rob Ripperda
4d

Clayton's most affordable brand Tru is now selling tiny homes with all in costs around $40k. https://owntru.com/model-lines/tru-mini/

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