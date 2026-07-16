Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
2d

This is a very interesting and innovative application of AI. Thanks for doing it.

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Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
21h

Funny that the two famous overshoots were both throwaway provisions. NEPA's impact statement and the 401(k) got zero debate while the parts Congress fought over mostly landed as predicted. Maybe the 11% isn't a forecasting failure so much as proof that nobody's reading the boring sections until a lawyer finds one.

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