Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
2d

That 2024 molybdenum-99 shortage says a lot about how much of modern medicine rests on a handful of aging reactors, several of them abroad. Fusion neutrons as an isotope source could change that math well before fusion power itself pencils out, which makes it an appealing first market. Isotopically pure silicon-28 for quantum computing stands out too, since whoever can make it cheaply may hold a real edge in a field where China is spending heavily. Nuclear batteries for undersea drones watching cables feel especially timely, given how often Baltic and Taiwan Strait cables have been cut lately. Curious how Marathon plans to handle licensing, since NRC review timelines have a way of stretching new nuclear processes out for years.

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Mike Randolph — M Raige's avatar
Mike Randolph — M Raige
2d

Brian, this could be very important. Chemistry was my first love. When I joined DuPont in 1966, chemicals made a major contribution to America’s trade surplus. It’s a shame the U.S. no longer leads the world in the scale of this industry, but it doesn’t surprise me.

My own interests moved on, too—from chemistry to IT, and now deep into “AI.” I’m having more fun working with LLMs than I did in chemistry. But your essay brings back some of the excitement that drew me to chemistry in the first place.

Even if isotope manufacturing remains small compared with the global chemical industry, perhaps it could become a valuable new high-tech segment.

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