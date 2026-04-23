Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Oleksandr Nikitin's avatar
Oleksandr Nikitin
15hEdited

this sounds like we should look at what's different in japan, sweden and switzerland, where the construction costs are at least rising slower than the CPI

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upstater's avatar
upstater
5h

Maybe looking at construction input or output cost is too narrow of a viewpoint. How about profits? Share price is a surrogate for margin and ROI. As an example, DR Horton has a nearly 10,000% share price increase since 1992. It is one component of the XHB homebuilders index.Pulte has a 70,000% share price increase over the somewhat longer term! Obviously some of this is upselling to those that can afford a new home, but most is likely market power of the sector.

Contrast this with St Louis FRED data for construction wages, which roughly doubled in their time series data from 2006 to present (not inflation adjusted):

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES2000000003

It seems some sectors and economic classes benefit from increasing construction costs while others do not. The story of neoliberalism and finance capitalism, no?

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