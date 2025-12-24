Construction Physics

Construction Physics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Penrose's avatar
Sam Penrose
Dec 24Edited

Thank you for the close reading of this paper — it is much-talked-about and not obvious on a skim, making it a perfect choice. Learning curves are such a tantalizing phenomenon: of central importance, seemingly the product of fundamental regularities (I’m partial to the interconnectedness angle), but with N so small and the range of interacting dynamics fairly numerous that we find it vexingly difficult to isolate clear evidence of causality.

Thank you also for The Origins of Efficiency, which I enjoyed very much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken's avatar
Ken
Dec 24Edited

We see some items with increasing unit costs with the increase in production volume. For items not including nuclear energy, it seems likely that those increases are due to increases in the costs of inputs, perhaps due to constricted supply, which are later alleviated.

In the case of nuclear power, it seems plausible that the safety costs and fuel life-cycle costs increased as we learned more about the technology.

On second thought - safety/pollution costs might apply for other items as well. Also, there is an implied time variable which could be interesting.

Thoughts?

edit: On second though => On second thought

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture