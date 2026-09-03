Construction Physics

Construction Physics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
5d

The more the government tries to help, the harder it gets to do the thing.

Government's involved in housing legislation.

A White Man who works his ass off won't be able to get help, while moochers will.

I think the government should stay out of housing, education, and medicine. They aren't very good at any of them.

Reply
Share
The Pareto Investor's avatar
The Pareto Investor
1d

Housing supply is a constraints problem. Cross-asset, what usually matters first is which bottlenecks still decide who gets to build at scale.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture