Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Damian Hadley's avatar
Damian Hadley
1d

There is a second problem with bricklaying robots, beyond repetition. A CAD drawing assumes perfection and a robot does perfection, and neither is how construction works. The slab is 15 out, the opening is 10 wide, the plate height is fixed, and the bricklayer absorbs all of it by shaving joints, brick by brick, without anyone drawing it. We had a tiled façade in Sydney where the joints could not close below a set width, and by the top of the wall the accumulated error was 40mm, from skilled people working to a drawing that assumed a perfect building. Prefab does not escape it either: the panel comes out of the factory true, and then it meets a slab that did not. Somebody, or something, has to be where the imperfection goes, and no drawing I have seen says where that is.

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Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
2d

There's so much external construction to just building the house that drives up cost and drags on efficiency: sewers, electric, water mains, grading, roads/driveways, sidewalks, curbs permitting, etc. It's pretty easy to prebuild framing sections and raise them on-site (or prebuild the whole house and ship it but I hate how those oversize haulers tie up traffic and are you really saving much by having to ship something that way?). The only thing that comes to mind are those screw-in pilings: I've seen them used for large garages and other outbuildings...could these replace the typical concrete foundation (aka pier and beam without the perimeter concrete stem wall) and increase speed of construction?

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