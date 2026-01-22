Construction Physics

Construction Physics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

This is probly the most comprehensive empirical analysis of commodity price trends I've seen anywhere. The breakdown across 124 commodities with 20-year windows is super rigorous and the shift from falling to rising prices post-2000 is fascinating. I've been tracking agricultural markets for awhile and your point about production resembling manufacturing processes is brillant. The industrial diamond example dropping 99.9% is absolutley wild.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
1d

>But folks have pointed out that if the bet had been over a different 10-year window, Ehrlich would have won the bet.

Ehrlich picked what to bet on. He has been embarrassingly wrong about everything forever. But True Believers will never face facts - Doom is always right!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture