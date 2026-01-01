Construction Physics

Just a speculation, but I wonder how much underground parking increases Swedish multifamily construction costs. In my travels in Europe I am struck by the extent (almost universality) of underground parking, especially in colder climates. Obviously building underground parking is more expensive than just laying down some asphalt outside.

I would also lean into the 'Swedish housing is higher quality' argument. Not just the outside windows & doors, but solid-core interior doors, soundproofing, structural integrity - is it my imagination or does European modern construction just feel more solid, more durable, thicker, quieter, more substantial than American?

Also, it would be interesting to compare long-term (30+ years) energy, repair & maintenance costs. My hunch is that in Sweden you pay more up front but less over time.

Some friends of mine recently bought a townhouse in Sweden in one of the smaller coastal cities. The big problem they encountered was the thin market. They had a bit of a wait before something suitable became available.

It was interesting to read this article about the Swedish housing industry in comparison with the market in the US. One advantage of factory produced housing is that it is easier to manage supplies. Contractors I've employed often find out they need a particular item or tool and have to stop work for a side quest. Only the most experienced and luckiest ones have everything they need on hand. A factory site can maintain an inventory and is less likely to be an hour long drive to the nearest hardware store.

