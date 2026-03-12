Construction Physics

Construction Physics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shalin's avatar
Shalin
5h

I've been soo curious about this. I think what could be better than factory built homes is factory built fully structural elements (e.g. 8-10ft tall walls of various lengths) in a partially/mostly-automated factory environment. Local construction teams can simply go to the dwelling-construction-mart for walls, roofs, etc. like they go to a rock/gravel vendor. Thoughts???

Reply
Share
5 replies
Michael Frank Martin's avatar
Michael Frank Martin
3h

I suspect that one of the hidden costs of home construction, which is differentially impacting prefab more than manufactured housing, is the complexity of local zoning ordinances.

Manufactured housing is manufactured to occupy lots that are effectively pre-negotiated with local residential zoning authorities. The number of variables left to negotiate and reconfigure to make a particular manufactured home development work is relatively small.

With prefab, the complexity explodes multiplicatively into the same range as regular home construction. Whatever savings there might be labor less the cost of transportation from where the labor is cheaper to where the home is assembled is more than offset by the increased cost of negotiating with local zoning authorities in order to complete the project.

The hypothesis then is that it's the cost of understanding and demonstrating compliance with local ordinances (and, where necessary, negotiating variances) that has prevented prefab from taking off, not the labor and materials that are holding up the projects. It's not a technology problem, it's a human nature problem.

An interesting corollary is that AI may reduce the search and translation costs of compliance with local zoning ordinances. Previously, it would have been completely infeasible to pay humans to try and figure out how a prefab housing plan might be compatible or incompatible with 100s or 1000s of different local zoning requirements. We can do that now. But note that the demonstrating compliance and/or negotiating for variances remains what it has always been.

This is a manifestation of what I have been calling the "synchronization tax" — effectively an extension of Coases's transactions costs to account for the costs of establishing a mutual understanding, which fundamentally requires counterparties to rewrite their descriptions of themselves and the world.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture