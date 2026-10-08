Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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lorincdm@aim.com's avatar
lorincdm@aim.com
8h

Mind you, vacuum tubes aren't just used for audio these days: they're still used in high-power applications where transistors aren't adequate.

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Georges Najjar's avatar
Georges Najjar
5h

The detail I will keep is that plasma was invented to solve a problem that then stopped existing. The whole point of the glowing cell was a screen with its own memory, because memory was the expensive part. Then DRAM rode Moore's Law down the cost curve, and the reason for the invention evaporated while the invention was still being perfected. Plasma spent the next forty years finding new reasons to exist: rugged military displays, bank terminals, portable computers, then big televisions. Each one was real, and each one was a niche that a cheaper technology eventually walked into. The manufacturing point is the quiet verdict. Plasma did not lose on picture quality, which reviewers called roughly equal by 2006. It lost on yield, and yield follows investment, so once the money went to LCD the gap became self-fulfilling. That is the part of the S-curve story that rarely gets said out loud: the better product does not always lose to the worse one. Sometimes it loses to the one more people decided to get good at making.

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