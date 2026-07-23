Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Brian Vallario's avatar
Brian Vallario
20h

Of all the levers we have to adjust housing cost, I’m convinced this is probably the least effective - because as you pointed out, we’ve already done a pretty good job with what we have. Short of some massive engineering or material breakthrough, any savings are likely to come from financing or permitting efficiency. Plus, if it costs 15% less to build, that doesn’t necessarily move the market, it just increases the developers margin.

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GenXSimp
18h

As AI makes people more productive labor increases in price. So we might move towards automated systems but it won't reduce costs from existing methods, just to keep pace with where they are now. That might change material use patterns as automated systems will be better with some types of materials than others. Maybe even substituting more expensive materials if the total cost of installation is lower.

The thing I think might move the needle is much lower cost of transportation due to autonomy. Autonomous truck networks will want to have 100% utilization, and that will lower the price for loads that have fewer timing constraints, buffering the system keeping expensive capital in constant use. This might change some of the economics in this space, but it is very speculative.

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