Construction Physics

Construction Physics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levine's avatar
Josh Levine
1d

A low ratio does not necessarily mean that there is little room for efficiency gains. There could still be huge wins by making the *inputs* more efficient. Instead of seeing the cost of the battery in the BMW as "Well we can never get our input costs down lower than this", you could instead see it as "wow, if we can get this cost down then huge efficiency/profit gains are possible". Then you figure out why that battery is so expensive and optimize there.

It is the same for homebuilding. It is not that there are no opportunities for efficiency gains, it is that you are looking at problem only from the fixed level of the current large homebuilders. These companies outsource almost all the tasks that could be made more efficient - they are basically just project managers and financiers rather than home builders.

I think the more interesting question is: Why do current large US on site home builders all seem to fall into this model rather than following the typical producer model of looking for efficiencies and capturing the value add in these processes? Why are there no vertical (actual) home building companies that are training their own crews, buying up their suppliers, and developing new technologies to replace their costly inputs? It is a big enough industry to support this model, so there must be reasons why it does not happen.

Reply
Share
Shaked Koplewitz's avatar
Shaked Koplewitz
1d

Hong Kong tends to build residential high rises in identical batches. I'm curious if they successfully get any cost savings off that

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture