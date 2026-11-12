Construction Physics

Construction Physics

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Dieter Hundrieser's avatar
Dieter Hundrieser
3h

Interesting topic !

But very difficult due to its scope ... including unpredictable human factors.

Having spent my entire engineering career at the bleeding edge of high tech R&D permit some comment:

- Any "blank sheet of paper" project requires a compatible team of experts - a group of dedicated techies and managers who are able to explore options without personality conflicts. Who are prepared to risk dead end experiences in order to progress. Such searches are $$$$$$ and require financial input - a matter beyond mere technicalities.

- About prior knowledge of input options - the problem is that there may be no self evident input options! Best example is the evolution of Watt's steam engine ! High pressue sealed piston versions were not on the list until high precision cannon boring machines became available. It took many decades of primitive inefficient engines before truly efficient high pressure versions could be built. Not because of anything Watt could do - but because of military/war demand completely unrelated.

Thank you for an interesting try .-)

D. Hundrieser

hundrieserdh@gmail.com

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Sam Penrose's avatar
Sam Penrose
27m

Thanks for the illuminating series. Terraform Industries’ public write-ups of their work rhyme with some of your framing. Consider:

- https://caseyhandmer.wordpress.com/2025/07/16/how-to-reason-from-first-principles/

- https://terraformindustries.wordpress.com/2026/11/04/doing-it-the-hard-way/

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