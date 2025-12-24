Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Essays
Reading Lists
THE ORIGINS OF EFFICIENCY
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How Did TVs Get So Cheap?
You’ve probably seen this famous graph that breaks out various categories of inflation, showing labor-intensive services getting more expensive during…
14 hrs ago
•
Brian Potter
101
13
4
Reading List 01/03/2026
Automated code checkers, meranti wood, shifting snowfall patterns, launching spacecraft with bullwhips, and more.
Jan 3
•
Brian Potter
32
3
2
Should US homebuilders emulate Sweden?
A common sentiment I see with folks interested in improving US homebuilding is that we should try and emulate Sweden.
Jan 1
•
Brian Potter
125
81
7
December 2025
How Accurate Are Learning Curves?
We’ve talked several times on this substack (as well as in my book), about the learning curve, the observation that costs of a produced good tend to…
Dec 24, 2025
•
Brian Potter
95
21
7
Reading List 12/20/25
Tesla’s robotaxi crash reports, a fusion startup merger, the decline of US injection molding, Wyoming’s snow fences, and more
Dec 20, 2025
•
Brian Potter
61
3
2
How Bell Labs Won Its First Nobel Prize
Bell Labs, as we’ve noted before, was for years America’s premier industrial research lab.
Dec 18, 2025
•
Brian Potter
122
13
10
Reading List 12/13/2025
Boom Supersonic’s gas turbine, the reliability of learning curves, a fake bridge collapse, using coal mines for geothermal energy, and more.
Dec 13, 2025
•
Brian Potter
45
2
1
Stagnant Construction Productivity Is a Worldwide Problem
We’ve spent a lot of time examining the problem of construction productivity in the US — the fact that, across a variety of different metrics…
Dec 11, 2025
•
Brian Potter
104
106
10
Reading List 12/06/2025
3D printed legos, exploding wire detonators, the David Taylor model basin, multi-point metal forming, and more.
Dec 6, 2025
•
Brian Potter
35
3
1
November 2025
Reading List 11/29/25
NIMBYism and aesthetics, defibrillator drones, railway track detonators, a proposed mach-23 space gun, and more.
Nov 29, 2025
•
Brian Potter
42
6
How a Government Think Tank Trained The First Generation of US Software Developers
The US government had a hand in creating much of the early computer industry.
Nov 26, 2025
•
Brian Potter
125
9
12
Reading List 11/22/25
The ship failure that caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, the boring part of Bell Labs, a more efficient way of making antimatter, underground…
Nov 22, 2025
•
Brian Potter
53
4
2
© 2026 Brian Potter
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts